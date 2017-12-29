Interstate 80 reopens after crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Interstate 80 reopens after crash

Written by Madelyne Rosenberg, KWWL Internet Director
WEST BRANCH (KWWL) -

UPDATE: I-80 from Herbert Hoover interchange near West Branch is reopened. 

According to the Iowa DOT website, the road between Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway (County Road F44) and Exit 254: County Road X30 (near West Branch) is blocked due to a crash. 

The crash happened around 11:30 Friday afternoon. 

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information

