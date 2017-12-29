The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for Frostbite

Temperatures may dip below zero in eastern Iowa, making frostbite a possibility if people are not careful.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, frostbite is simply caused by exposure to extremely cold temperatures.

They suggest if you suspect symptoms of frostbite, to seen medical attention.

They also suggest these tips, if immediate medical care is not available:

-Get into a warm room as soon as possible.

-Unless absolutely necessary, do not walk on frostbitten feet or toes—this increases the damage.

-Immerse the affected area in warm—not hot—water (the temperature should be comfortable to the touch for unaffected parts of the body).

-Or, warm the affected area using body heat. For example, the heat of an armpit can be used to warm frostbitten fingers.

-Do not rub the frostbitten area with snow or massage it at all. This can cause more damage.

-Don’t use a heating pad, heat lamp, or the heat of a stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming. Affected areas are numb and can be easily burned.

For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/staysafe/frostbite.html