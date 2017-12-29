Snow Emergency in Solon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snow Emergency in Solon

SOLON (KWWL) -

The City of Solon has declared a Snow Emergency for the town, beginning now and continuing through 8 AM Saturday.  

Vehicles are not allowed to park on city streets. 

