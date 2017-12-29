National Safety Council's recommendations for shoveling safely - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

National Safety Council's recommendations for shoveling safely

The snow is hitting eastern Iowa and a number of people will start shoveling soon to clear their driveways and walkways. 

According the National Safety Council, they recommend several tips to shoveling safely.

Do not shovel after eating or while smoking

Take it slow and stretch out before you begin

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow; it's lighter

Push the snow rather than lifting it

If you do lift it, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel

Lift with your legs, not your back

Do not work to the point of exhaustion

For more information: http://www.nsc.org/learn/safety-knowledge/Pages/news-and-resources-snow-shoveling.aspx

