Snow Emergency in Mount Vernon

Written by Sara Belmont
Mount Vernon Police tells us a Snow Emergency is in effect for the town beginning at noon today.

It will continue until Sunday at noon.

All vehicles must be removed from designated snow routes or face a fine of $25 and possibly being impounded.

