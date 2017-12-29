Vandals target Iowa business, hundreds of thousands of bees kill - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vandals target Iowa business, hundreds of thousands of bees killed

SIOUX CITY (KWWL) -

An Iowa family business that's built around bees is very quiet today.

Sioux City Police say vandals destroyed bee hives.

The owners of Wild Hill Honey say all 50 hives were destroyed, killing hundreds of thousands of bees.

The vandals didn't steal anything, but the damage they left behind could top $50,000.

