Flight from Cedar Rapids makes emergency landing in Milwaukee - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Flight from Cedar Rapids makes emergency landing in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:
Facebook Facebook

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A SkyWest flight from Iowa to Detroit made an emergency landing in Milwaukee after a sudden loss of cabin pressure.

SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow tells the Journal Sentinel the plane with 38 passengers and three crew members landed safely at about 8 a.m. Thursday. She says a female passenger received treatment at a hospital because of pain, but later resumed her travels.

The flight left from Cedar Rapids at about 7 a.m.

Snow says the passengers continued their trip on a different plane while mechanical crews investigated what caused the loss in cabin pressure.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.