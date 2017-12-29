Trial for deadly fire to move out of Guthrie Center

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) -- A judge has ordered a trial moved for a man charged with murder and arson in Guthrie County.

Court records say the judge granted the defense motion filed by the attorneys for 27-year-old Patrick Thompson, who's pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson. His attorneys argued that Thompson wouldn't be able to receive a fair trial in Guthrie County, given the case's extensive media coverage and the county's small size.

The judge didn't set a new location for the trial, which is still scheduled to begin May 8.

The May 15 fire killed 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham and 12-year-old Melanie "Paige" Exline and injured their uncle, 54-year-old William Long III, and grandmother, 74-year-old Shirley Exline.

