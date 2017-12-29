Iowa authorities release names of Christmas fire victims - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa authorities release names of Christmas fire victims

Posted: Updated:

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities have released the names of four family members killed by an early Christmas morning house fire in eastern Iowa.

The blaze erupted a little after 12:30 a.m. Monday in Blue Grass.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office identified three of them as 71-year-olds Larry Loose Sr. and Rose Loose and their 36-year-old son, Steven Loose. They were pronounced dead at the scene. A second son, 35-year-old Michael Loose, escaped from the house and later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The State Fire Marshal Division is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Blue Grass is a community of about 1,500 residents 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

