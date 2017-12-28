Afghanistan suicide bombings kill 41

Dozens are injured and 41 were killed after a string of suicide bombings in Afghanistan.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at a cultural center in the Afghan Capital Kabul, according to authorities. Two children were among those killed.

Authorities said five people, of the 84 that were injured, are in critical conditions while most suffered from severe burns after assailants stormed the Tebyan Social and Cultural Center.

Kabul Deputy Police Chief Sadeq Muradi said there were three blasts. The first happened inside the center and the other two went off 30 minutes later outside.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.