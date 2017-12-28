Southern Illinois upsets UNI in men's MVC opener, 56-53

The defense was there, but, cold shooting doomed the UNI men Thursday night, as Southern Illinois upset the Panthers, 56-53, in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams in Cedar Falls.

The victory is the first ever for Southern Illinois in the McLeod Center and Southern's first victory in its last 14 games in Cedar Falls.

The surprising loss drops the Panthers to 8-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference for the young season.

UNI shot just 38 per cent, 21 of 54, from the field, and had 10 turnovers. UNI out rebounded Southern 36-34.

Freshman Tywhon Pickford scored 7 of UNI's first 10 points, but was forced to the bench by a second personal foul, midway through the first half. Pickford finished with 13-points, to lead the Panthers.

Klint Carlson scored 8 points and played the entire game for UNI. He also had 5 rebounds. Wyatt Lohaus came off the bench to score 8 as well.

A bright spot was senior, Hunter Rhodes. The 5-10 guard came off the bench to score 7, and made all 3 of his shots.

At one point in the second half, the cold shooting Panthers were just 4 of 16 from three-point range. They would finish the night at 5 for 20 from long range,

After trailing UNI 25-22 at half, Southern outscored the Panthers, 34-28, in the second half for the upset victory.

Kavion Pippen led Southern with 14. He is the nephew of former Bulls great Scottie Pippen. Marcus Bartley came off the bench to score 12 for Southern, including 4 3's in the second half.

UNI travels to Bradley Sunday. Drake beat Bradley, 66-64, Thursday night in Des Moines.