Back by popular demand: Play about Wyatt Earp in Toledo January 6

In October, we told you about an original play that was being presented in Belle Plaine, "Tombstone Trial: The Iowa Connection." Due to its popularity around the state, the play will now be on stage at the Wieting Theater in Toledo on January 6 at 2 p.m.

"We heard from people who had missed the Pella and Belle Plaine performances that they would love a chance to see the play, would love an encore," said Dusti Winkie of the Wallace Winkie Foundation. "They'd heard how great it was and that they had missed something special. We're fortunate to be able to perform in the historic Wieting Theater."

The play tells the story of Wyatt Earp's murder trial that followed the Shootout at the O.K. Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. The Earp Brothers, who grew up in Pella, and their friend Doc Holliday were brought before a court of law and charged with murdering the McLaury Brothers and Billy Clanton.

"We also wanted to bring the play to Toledo because of the town's connection to the McLaury family and events that took place in Tombstone," said Winkie.

Margaret McLaury, an older sister of the McLaury Brothers, married prominent Toledo attorney, David Applegate, and remained in the Toledo area. Margaret and her family helped support the trial that's depicted in the courtroom drama, according to Winkie.

Something different for this performance in Toledo is that numerous Tama and Toledo actors will join actors from Belle Plaine and Pella. The play is sponsored by the Wallace Winkie Foundation and the Pella Historical Society and Museums.

Read the original KWWL story here: http://www.kwwl.com/story/36631112/2017/10/18/wyatt-earps-story-being-brought-to-life-saturday-in-belle-plaine

The play is free and open to the public. Learn more on the Wieting Theater website.