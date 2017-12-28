Actress from "The Dick Van Dyke Show" dies at 94

Best known as Sally Rogers on "The Dick Van Dyke Show," actress Rose Marie died Thursday, her spokesman Harlan Boll said. According to her obituary posted on her website, she died at 2 p.m. in Van Nuys, California.

On Rose Marie's official Twitter page, it was tweeted:

"It is with broken hearts that we share the terribly sad news that our beloved Rose Marie passed away this afternoon."

Born on August 15, 1923, Marie was a child star in movies and musicals before going on to star in the '60s sitcom with Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. She then was on "The Doris Day Show." She was also well-known for the time she spent in the top center square on the hit TV game show, "Hollywood Squares."

Many remember Rose Marie for the black bow she wore in her hair. It became such a big part of her persona that it now sits in the Smithsonian, along with other items from her career in show business. Marie would never reveal why the hair bow meant so much to her.

In her career, she was nominated for three Emmy Awards and also received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

According to her obituary, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law.