Snow and icy road conditions still to come after busy day

With cars hanging off steep ditches and others spun around through traffic after a crash, emergency services were busy Thursday as snow fell and busy they'll continue to be.

The Iowa DOT was busy at work clearing snow off of roadways, especially busy portions of Interstate-380, while also going through laying down brine to prepare for the second round of trouble.

As the sun dipped down and temperatures started to drop, the focus from snow removal turned to the wet and slick roads that would soon become icy.

The Iowa State Patrol said many of Thursday's accidents were a result from slick roads and drivers not reducing their speeds appropriately.

"Just watch out for the places that you know should be ice. Number one: if you see cars in the ditch there's probably ice there. Number two: the common places is your overpasses and your bridges. Those are pretty slick. Anytime that you have a factory or something that is producing steam that you see blowing over the road way the road is probably going to be slick there," Iowa State Patrol Trooper, Korey Reule, said.

As Friday rolls around, there will be no relief in sight for drivers heading into the holiday weekend as snowfall is expected to continue. When it comes to being on the road, troopers like Reule have a rule of thumb.

"If the roads are bad, take consideration as to whether or not you need to be on them," he said.

If driving is necessary Reule said to focus on control of situations that you're in control of.

"So, following distance. Watch your speed. Be careful over the bridges," he said. "Pay attention to the road well ahead of where you're at. There's nothing wrong with having abundance of safety."

In the event of an accident, Ruele said to mind not only emergency workers but tow truck drivers too. He said to ensure yourself plenty of time to get over into the next lane.

Information about Friday's forecast can be found here.