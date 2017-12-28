Man accused of hit-and-run had .15 BAC - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of hit-and-run had .15 BAC

Posted: Updated:
NBC -

Two children were ejected from an SUV during a hit and run crash.

Troopers say 63-year-old Billy Noel Catherwood was behind the wheel in Florida.

After the crash, police say he took off. Troopers say he had a blood alcohol level of .15, nearly two times the legal limit.

All four family members inside were injured.  

Tonight, Catherwood is facing 11 charges.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.