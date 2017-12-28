North Liberty announces road closures

The intersection of Walnut and Front Streets in North Liberty will be closed during daylight hours, January 4 and 5, 2018, according to the City of North Liberty.

The closure is necessary, as an area contractor will be removing two large trees at the intersection.

Drivers are urged to use caution near the work site, and find alternative routes to avoid the area.

More information available at: http://northlibertyiowa.org/projects