1 recovering after 2 separate crashes

One person is in the hospital after rear-ending a semi trailer Thursday morning.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, they responded to two separate crashes along Interstate 380 near Evansdale.

Authorities say the driver of a pick-up truck lost control and hit a Black Hawk County dump truck.

Nobody was hurt, but the crash caused traffic to slow down along the interstate.

That's when Daniel Espenschied, 31, of West Virginia slammed into the back of a semi.

Authorities conform the West Virginia driver was hauling two other vehicles and was traveling too fast when he rear-ended the semi trailer.

One of the vehicles he was hauling, launched on the semi trailer's flat bed, the other vehicle went in the ditch, and the pick-up truck he was driving was so crumpled that Espenschied had to be extricated.

Authorities say he was awake and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, and they believe he should be all right.

Espenschied was cited for failure to stop at a safe distance.

Authorities say Evansdale police handled the first crash.