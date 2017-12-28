Claire's recalls cosmetics for kids due to asbestos concerns

Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup. The make-up was purchased at a store in the Providence Place Mall, but they say this is a nationwide concern.

"I physically sank, I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home," said Kristi Warner, mother.

Kristi had been concerned about the ingredients in her daughter MacKenzie's glitter makeup kit. The Barrington mom, who works for Deaton Law Firm in East Providence, mailed the makeup to an independent lab in North Carolina.

"In the work that we do, we've come across contaminated cosmetics, but you just assume that a children's product would be safe," said Warner.

Test results revealed tremolite asbestos, a toxic, cancer-causing material. Exposure to asbestos has been linked to Mesothelioma, which is 100 percent fatal.

"Her response was, 'am I going to die?'" Said Warner. "There's no right answer to that because I don't want to lie to her."

Concerned other kids might be exposed, Kristi and her boss John Deaton purchased 17 more Claire makeup products from 9 different states.

"This is unusual, so let's get multiple jurisdictions, multiple states, multiple products and let's see how that results," said Deaton.

The results weren't good.

Sean Fitzgerald of scientific analytical institute, the scientist who conducted the tests, says he was shocked by how pervasive the results were, with tremolite asbestos in every single product.

"The fact that the majority of the products came from the store shelves in the last two weeks means that there are other children being exposed," said Fitzgerald.

Friday afternoon, Claire's issued a response:

As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues.

For more information on which products are being pulled, you can visit Claire's website at: http://www.claires.com/us/product-and-safety.html