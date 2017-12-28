Man who shot Dubuque Officer dies in prison

A man sentenced for shooting a Dubuque Police Lieutenant has died in prison.

Eddie Chest died from natural causes on Thursday morning at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Chest was 79.

He was serving two 25-year terms for Attempted Murder and Robbery in the 1st Degree. Chest was convicted for shooting Dubuque Police Lieutenant Scott Baxter in 2009.

Over the last several years, Chest has made several attempts to appeal his sentences. He was serving two 25-year terms, which his attorneys argue should have been served at the same time, rather than back-to-back.

Chest won his first two appeals, but did not win a third. His case was never heard by the Iowa Supreme Court, and he died while serving the sentences back-to-back.