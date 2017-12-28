Man arrested for OWI after crashing company vehicle aimed to pre - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man arrested for OWI after crashing company vehicle aimed to prevent drunk driving

Posted: Updated:
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

A Hazel Green man is arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after crashing a vehicle for a company aimed to prevent drunk driving. 

Forty-seven-year-old Brian Beer was driving a 2012 Kia Sedona for Southern Grant County Road Crew Inc. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, when he was arrested for suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated, and sited for Failure to Stop at a stop sign, Operating after Suspension, and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident. 

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Beer failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 80 and Kirkwood Road in Hazel Green Township, and crashed into an embankment. Beer then fled the scene in that van and abandoned it in the Village of Hazel Green after calling another employee. That employee then picked up Beer and took him back to their headquarters in Kieler, where he was later arrested. 

Southern Grant County Road Crew responded to the incident on Facebook

To our friends and patrons. We are sad to have to report that a Road Crew van was involved in a one vehicle accident on Sat night 12/23. It is under investigation by the Grant Co. Sheriff's Dept. and charges are pending against our driver. Please be assured that no passengers or others were involved. We will not be able to comment further on the incident but know we will strive to continue providing safe service for you our patrons. Thank you

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.