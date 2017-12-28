Judge won't close sentencing hearing in molestation case - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Judge won't close sentencing hearing in molestation case

Posted: Updated:

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has refused to close a sentencing hearing for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child at her Mason City in-home day care.

Thirty-one-year-old Tawny Symonds had submitted a written Alford plea in Cerro Gordo County District Court to child endangerment after prosecutors agreed to drop sexual abuse and assault charges. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges the state likely can prove the charge.

Her attorney had moved to close the sentencing, but state prosecutors objected.

Symonds' sentencing has been rescheduled to Feb. 12.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.