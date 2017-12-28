Driver OK after blade from county plow goes through windshield

A Wisconsin woman was not hurt, but shaken up after the blade from a highway department plow went through her windshield.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Roger Schauff was driving a county plow on Sunday morning on Highway 133 at County V.

Deputies say he was clearing the intersection and had just plowed the shoulder before he started backing up.

The sheriff's office says the plow was facing north in the southbound lane.

At the same time, Kristin Mumm was in her SUV going north on Highway 133.

Investigators say Mumm, who's from Cassville, noticed the truck was backing up. She started to back up, but could not fast enough.

The wing blade then hit the front end of her SUV with the bottom of the blade going through the windshield on the driver's side.

Neither driver was hurt.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating what happened.