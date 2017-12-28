"Very embarrassing" Iowa Marine says she was wrongfully arrested

She came home on leave and then ended up in handcuffs.

An Iowa Marine says she was wrongfully arrested.

Sgt. Kaylie Coats is from Waukee.

She was stationed in Missouri before taking emergency leave to care for her stepmother after a surgery.

When she came back, she applied for her Iowa carry permit.

What she didn't know was there was a warrant out for her arrest after someone skipped out on paying a cab driver.

She claims there was a clerical error by the Clive Police Department.

"The worst part was when we were off of Hickman (Road) and I was in the back of a squad car and I got changed over in handcuffs, driving through traffic, 5 o'clock traffic, coming up to stoplights and sitting in traffic with people looking at me in the back of the car was very, very embarrassing," said Sgt. Coats.

Coats says after being bailed out, they realized they had made a mistake and the chief called to apologize.

She has hired a lawyer and is considering suing the department.

The Clive Police Department is not commenting on any potential lawsuit.