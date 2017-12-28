2 more children die in Iowa mobile home fire, 5 killed total - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 more children die in Iowa mobile home fire, 5 killed total

Posted: Updated:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.

Davenport interim fire marshal Jim Morris said in a news release Wednesday that 9-month-old Isabella Smead and 4-year-old Skylar Smead "succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire" at the Five Seasons park. They had been taken to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Authorities already had reported the fire deaths of the children's mother, 23-year-old Kelsey Clain, and two other children, Jayden Smead, who was 5, and 2-year-old Carson Smead.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.