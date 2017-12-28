2 more children die in Iowa mobile home fire, 5 killed total

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say two more children have died as a result of the Dec. 21 fire at a Davenport mobile home park.

Davenport interim fire marshal Jim Morris said in a news release Wednesday that 9-month-old Isabella Smead and 4-year-old Skylar Smead "succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire" at the Five Seasons park. They had been taken to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Authorities already had reported the fire deaths of the children's mother, 23-year-old Kelsey Clain, and two other children, Jayden Smead, who was 5, and 2-year-old Carson Smead.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.