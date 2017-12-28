Heavy smoke rises from Waverly laundromat

Waverly firefighters have been on the scene of a fire at a laundromat.

They were called to Classic Cleaners shortly before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Classic Cleaners is on West Bremer Avenue.

The Waverly Fire Department tells us they aren't aware of any injuries.

Pictures from KWWL viewers show heavy smoke and emergency crews working to put the fire out.

