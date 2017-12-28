Heavy smoke rises from Waverly laundromat - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Heavy smoke rises from Waverly laundromat

Posted: Updated:
WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Waverly firefighters have been on the scene of a fire at a laundromat.

They were called to Classic Cleaners shortly before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Classic Cleaners is on West Bremer Avenue. 

The Waverly Fire Department tells us they aren't aware of any injuries.

Pictures from KWWL viewers show heavy smoke and emergency crews working to put the fire out.

Stay with KWWL online and on air as this developing story is updated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.