Kid Captain cheers Hawkeyes to Pinstripe Bowl win

From his hometown of Shell Rock, 10-year-old Hunter Fasse cheered his heart out for his team and even threw in a few dance moves, as well.

The Hawkeyes beat Boston College 27-20 to win the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl.

Hunter has been a huge Hawkeye fan all his life and spent a big part of it close by at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, where he has undergone six surgeries for a cleft lip and palate.

Hunter was born with just one nostril and a large hole in the top of his mouth.

"It's all been hard. Just knowing your kid has to go through something like that and there is nothing you can do about it, but give them to a doctor and they do it. Especially when he was little. Giving your baby up for a couple of hours, knowing he is going through something no kid should ever go through was the hardest thing ever," said Hunter's dad, Tom Fasse.

Hunter may have to have other corrective surgeries, but that isn't stopping him from working towards his dream of wearing another black and gold jersey while playing football for Coach Ferentz.

"I can go, 'I am open.' Everyone else is like up to here," said Hunter, placing his hand at chest level.

"So you are just making plays all over the field?" asked KWWL.

"Yea!" replied an enthusiastic Hunter.

Making plays, just like his favorite Hawkeye, senior linebacker and Decorah native, Josey Jewell.

Hunter got to meet Jewell and the other Hawkeyes before watching them play in person for the first time.

"We got tickets to go to the Homecoming game, and it was basically Josey Jewell tackle, Josey Jewell the tackle, Josey Jewell the tackle," said Hunter.

Outside of his love of football, Hunter has volunteers to help with several research projects to improve treatments for cleft palates. He also raises money and awareness for the condition.