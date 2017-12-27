Football, funny ladies and 'Wonderful Life' are ratings hits - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Football, funny ladies and 'Wonderful Life' are ratings hits

Posted: Updated:
Associated Press/RKO Pictures Inc. Associated Press/RKO Pictures Inc.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Two TV funny ladies and a classic Christmas movie won over viewers last week.

According to Nielsen figures released Wednesday, popular shows included a preview episode of Ellen DeGeneres' new NBC game show and vintage "I Love Lucy" episodes on CBS.

A Christmas Eve broadcast of "It's a Wonderful Life" was NBC's most-watched movie in more than a year.

NBC's telecast of the NFL's Minnesota-Green Bay matchup was the top-rated program for the week of Dec. 18 to 24.

NBC was the most-watched network, claiming six of the last seven weeks in total viewers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.