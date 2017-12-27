Puppy is being called a "Christmas Miracle" after surviving dog attack

A pit bull puppy is being called a "Christmas miracle" as he swiftly recovers from a vicious attack.

8-month-old Poseidon was bitten at least 100 times by his own father at a Waterloo home.

"When a dog comes in this critical, or you know any patient for that matter we get really concerned that they're not gonna make it through the first 24 hours," says Matt Keller, Emergency Critical Care Veterinarian at the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Specialty Center.

Fortunately Poseidon hung in there.

"He got a blood transfusion, he got a plasma transfusion, he's been on lots of IV fluids and general supportive care, antibiotics, pain medicine," says Keller.

He also received around 50 stitches.

Doctors noticed things turn for the best on Christmas day.

"He really started to perk up quite a bit," says Keller.

Now he is walking despite nerve damage to one leg.

Critter Crusaders has been supporting him and his medical bills.

"We just could not be happier that this little guy for the suffering that he's gone through is going to be able to be adopted, going to become a normal puppy again and we got our Christmas Miracle," says Jan Erceg, Critter Crusaders Medical Coordinator.

Doctors are optimistic he can leave their care in just a couple of days.

At first he will be placed in a foster home.

Critter Crusaders estimates Poseidon's medical bills to total at least $7,000.

They have created a Go Fund Me page to get assistance: https://www.gofundme.com/puppy-needs-a-christmas-miracle