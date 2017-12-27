City working through chilly weather

While many people are staying inside to keep warm, some workers don't have that luxury.

Prospect Boulevard in Waterloo has several trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer.

City workers have been sweating through the snow to get the job done.

One by one, trees are coming down near Kingsley Elementary School in Waterloo.

"It's cold. A lot of people don't like to do it, but if you get your blood pumping, I'm good to go," city worker, Justin Lamprecht said.

Lamprecht said he's used to working outside in the chilly weather.

"When I first started working, I didn't wear as many clothes, and I didn't know what to expect, but now I dress for the occasion," Lamprecht said.

City workers are busy cutting down the trees in front of the school, since classes are out for the holidays, and they plan to move farther up Prospect Boulevard to cut down all the trees affected by the Emerald Ash Borer.

"I'd rather be outside than inside," Justin said.

As workers gain ground on the affected trees, Dr. Keith Butvilas with Covenant Medical Center Emergency Department shares a few helpful tips to stay safe this season.

"Most importantly, don't rub your hands. Don't rub body parts to try and create friction to warm them up. You can actually cause tissue damage that way," Dr. Butvilas said.

Doctor Butvilas reminds people to layer their clothes and try to keep most of their skin covered.

"This is something that's definitely preventable, and it can save patients a heck of a lot of trouble if they just take those preventative measures," Dr. Butvilas said.

Going into New Years, the doctor recommends avoiding alcohol if you're going to be outside, because it lower your senses to frostbite.

Right now, city workers say they'll continue working through the chilly weather until all the trees affected by Emerald Ash Borer are removed.

Also, the Kingsley Neighborhood Association is collecting donations to replace the 55 trees that are being taken down. If you'd like to donate, contact the Waterloo Community Foundation here.