Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Power outage disrupts Disneyland; guests taken off rides

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

   ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- A power outage has hit parts of the Disneyland theme park in Southern California and stopped some rides.
   A park representative tells Los Angeles news station KABC-TV that power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland, and guests have been escorted off about a dozen rides Wednesday.
   A park statement says the problem involves a transformer at the Disneyland Resort.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.