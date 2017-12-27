Explosion injures 4 at St. Petersburg, Russia supermarket - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Explosion injures 4 at St. Petersburg, Russia supermarket

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian news reports say at least four people have been injured by an explosion at a supermarket in St. Petersburg.

Russian news agencies quoted St. Petersburg's branch of the Emergencies Ministry as saying that a device containing 200 grams of explosives went off on Wednesday at a storage area for customers' bags.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the market in the city's northwest Kalininsky district.

The Investigative Committee has sent experts to look into the explosion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin telephoned U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg.

In April, a suicide bombing in the St. Petersburg's subway left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.