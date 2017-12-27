Carrie Fisher remembered a year after her death

Today marks one year since Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher passed away.

The Princess Leia actress died at age 60 of undetermined causes after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to LA.

Fisher's death became even more poignant the following day, when her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, passed away as well.

This year, as fans mourn the anniversary of her death, many of them are also enjoying the strong performance Fisher delivered in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The film, delivering strong numbers at the box office, racking up the second highest opening day of all time.