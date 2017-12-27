Carrie Fisher remembered a year after her death - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Carrie Fisher remembered a year after her death

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

Today marks one year since Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher passed away. 

The Princess Leia actress died at age 60 of undetermined causes after suffering a cardiac event on a flight from London to LA. 

Fisher's death became even more poignant the following day, when her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, passed away as well.

This year, as fans mourn the anniversary of her death, many of them are also enjoying the strong performance Fisher delivered in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." 

The film, delivering strong numbers at the box office, racking up the second highest opening day of all time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.