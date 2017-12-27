Dubuque police looking for man who tried to pass counterfeit money

Dubuque police are looking for a man who is accused of passing a counterfeit $10 bill earlier this month.

This happened on December 15, at the AWN Stop Mart on Central Ave. in Dubuque around 10:20 p.m.

The man is described as short, skinny, white, with brown eyes and medium hair length. He's seen in the security camera photos wearing a Green Bay Packers shirt and black shorts.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Dubuque police.