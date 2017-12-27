Volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley

There are a number of opportunities to volunteer in the Cedar Valley thanks to the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help fill bags for their backpack program. Volunteer time is on January 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley are looking for people to help with their Comedy for the Cause event at the Isle Casino Hotel. Volunteers will need to help with registration and silent/live auctions.

For more opportunities visit the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley's website at information@vccv.org or www.vccv.org.