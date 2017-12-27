Convicted felon accused of having gun - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Convicted felon accused of having gun

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

An Iowa City man is facing charges after police say he was carrying a gun as a convicted felon.

24-year-old Shamari Smith has past felony weapon-related convictions according to a criminal complaint. 

He is being charged with Dominion, Control of a Firearm, Offensive Weapon by a Felon. 

According to the complaint Smith was walking on a sidewalk at the intersection of Tracy and Taylor Drive when he was spotted by officers who knew he had a warrant out for his arrest. 

Police say Smith started to run away and they were chasing him when he threw out a loaded 9 mm pistol. 

After a short chase Smith was taken into custody. 

