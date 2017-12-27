Christmas tree pickup scheduled in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Christmas tree pickup scheduled in Waterloo

Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
The Waterloo Sanitation Department will collect Christmas trees curbside starting January 9th through Jan. 19 on regularly scheduled garbage days. 

Residents are asked to place trees clear of their cans to eliminate interference when city trucks pick up garbage cans. 

Trees over 6 ft. must be cut in half. The city asks that trees not be wrapped in plastic bags, contain any metal, wire, plastic, decorations or bases.

Flocked trees, artificial trees, trees with decorations or lights will not be collected. For wreaths, and other products with wires, those should be disposed of through regular garbage service. 

For more information, call the Sanitation Department at 319-291-4455.

