Woman accused of shoplifting during "Shop with Cop" event

The odds were against her from the beginning.

A woman has been accused of shoplifting inside a store in front of 6 dozen police officers.

Police were taking part in a "Shop with a Cop" charity event with kids in Massachusetts.

They say a woman walked into the store and even talked to some of the officers who were there.

She was then accused of filling a cart with more than $1,000 worth of items before she tried to push the cart out of the store without paying.

The woman was arrested and faces several charges.