Trial delayed for man accused of killing sister

A trial has been delayed again for a northwest Iowa man accused of stabbing to death his sister.

The trial had been set to begin Jan. 30 for 35-year-old Thomas Bibler. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the June 11, 2016, stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. He was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.

On Tuesday a judge granted a defense request to remove an expert witness and seek another. The judge also said a new trial date would be set after a Jan. 26 status conference. Previous trial starting dates for Bibler were Dec. 19, May 16, Feb. 14 and Dec. 13, 2016.