Trial delayed for man accused of killing sister - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trial delayed for man accused of killing sister

Posted: Updated:
LE MARS (AP) -

A trial has been delayed again for a northwest Iowa man accused of stabbing to death his sister.
   The trial had been set to begin Jan. 30 for 35-year-old Thomas Bibler. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in connection with the June 11, 2016, stabbing death of 27-year-old Shannon Bogh, of Le Mars. He was arrested that day after a short standoff at his Le Mars apartment.
   On Tuesday a judge granted a defense request to remove an expert witness and seek another. The judge also said a new trial date would be set after a Jan. 26 status conference. Previous trial starting dates for Bibler were Dec. 19, May 16, Feb. 14 and Dec. 13, 2016.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.