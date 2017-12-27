Weather of no concern to Hawkeyes ahead of Pinstripe Bowl

It's safe to say the weather was much nicer in New York this time last year.

It was 60 degrees one year ago today, and about 40 degrees at kickoff of last year's Pinstripe Bowl.

The highs today are expected to hover around the mid-20's, which, compared to the Midwest right now, isn't bad.

It'll be a cold game, but Ferentz says they aren't worried about the weather.

"I feel like we're in the Midwest--Big Ten football. I know we're not in the Midwest, I did notice a little difference out there as we drive around. But it's pretty much the same, another day that way. You just put that out of your mind, worry about the game, and there's plenty to worry about in that regard," he said.

Boston College's head coach agreed, saying they've been practicing outdoors for weeks to prepare.

It's also been dry in New York, and players don't expect to have any issues with the turf or footing.

Kickoff is slated for 4:20 this afternoon.