Cedar Falls Police investigate robbery at Dollar Tree - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Police investigate robbery at Dollar Tree

Posted: Updated:

Cedar Falls Police are looking for a man they believe robbed the Dollar Tree at 911 Brandilynn Blvd in Cedar Falls.

Employees say a man walked in, asking for a job application. They say he then showed a knife, demanding they open the register. He took off with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was described as having a small build and was wearing dark clothing.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Falls Police Department.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.