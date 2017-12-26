Power restored to more than 1,000 in North Liberty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Power restored to more than 1,000 in North Liberty

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: According to Alliant Energy's website power has been restored to more than 1,000 people in the North Liberty-area.

----------------------------------

1,090 people are without power in the North Liberty-area, according to Alliant Energy's website.

The estimated time of restoration is around 11 p.m. tonight.

No word on what caused the outage.

Stay with KWWL and KWWL.com as this develops.

