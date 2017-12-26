Missing 72-year-old hunter found in northern Minnesota - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Missing 72-year-old hunter found in northern Minnesota

COOK, Minn. (AP) -- Authorities say a missing 72-year-old hunter is being treated for hypothermia after his vehicle got stuck in northern Minnesota.

The man told his family on Monday he was going hunting in an area about 10 miles northeast of Cook. But his family became concerned when he failed to return home.

The St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad was notified and searched for the man but could not find him. A passer-by finally found him Tuesday afternoon in the Gheen area. His vehicle reportedly became stuck and after spending the night in the vehicle he began walking out for help.

Authorities say the man was taken to a Cook hospital suffering from hypothermia.

