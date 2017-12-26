Hawkeye fans invade New York City

While they Hawkeyes have been busy seeing the sights and getting ready for their bowl game against Boston College, the fans that will cheer them on have been making their way to New York City.

Tuesday night many of those fans descended on Playwright Irish Pub, where the New York Metro I-Club hosted a happy hour.

"Anytime being in my city when the Hawkeyes are here, it's fantastic. Just seeing the black and gold, the tigerhawk, Herky around in my city...it's awesome," said Alvin Chang of the NY Metro I-Club.

Many of the fans not only thankful to find other black and gold faithful, but to get out of the bitter cold in the Midwest.

"It felt good to get in the warm weather. I was glad to get out of the cold," Alex Jasper of Cedar Rapids said.

Iowa student Hayley Deutmeyer, agreed. "Leaving Cedar Rapids was negative four, coming here it's 27. It's a heat wave."

There were no shortage of fans to be found. Even the University president showed up.

"We're invading the Big Apple, and we're gonna beat Boston College tomorrow. Go Hawks!" said Bruce Harreld, University of Iowa President.

And when it comes to the game, Hawkeye fans are feeling pretty optimistic. Some are cautiously optimistic, like Harreld.

"My prediction is for a pretty tough, defensive game. So I say 21-14 Hawks."

But others weren't so cautious.

"We have to break our streak, so Hawks by a lot," Chang said.

Jasper went even bolder: "Hawks by 50."