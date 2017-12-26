Driver dies after Christmas Eve crash

WARREN COUNTY (KWQC) - UPDATE: Officials say one of the drivers hospitalized after a crash on Christmas Eve has died. Alma E. Perez of Wapello, Iowa died as a result of her injuries at University of Iowa Hospital on December 25, 2017.

ORIGINAL: On Sunday, Dec. 24 the Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident.

Unit 1 was heading westbound on US Route 34 in Warren County, west of 15th Street. Unit 2, driven by 44-year-old Yvonne T. Villarreal of Knoxville, was heading eastbound on US Route 34.

According to a witness, Unit 1 crossed the center line of the road and hit Villarreal head-on. The driver of Unit 1 and a 3-year-old child were taken to Great River Medical Center and then taken to University of Iowa Hospitals.

Villarreal was transported to OSF in Monmouth, and later to OSF in Peoria.

The driver of Unit 1 was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Warren County Sheriff's Office, Central Warren Fire, Cameron Fire, Little York FIre, Roseville Fire, Berg's Towing and GHAS helped assist.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.