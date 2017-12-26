Woman accused of stealing more than $800 worth of stuff from Wal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman accused of stealing more than $800 worth of stuff from Walgreens

CORALVILLE (KWWL) -

A woman is facing a theft charge after she is accused of stealing more than $800 worth of stuff from Walgreens on Christmas day. 

Information was put out on a red Dodge Caravan driven by the suspect according to the criminal complaint. 

Shortly after officers located the vehicle and with it 38-year-old Danielle Jackson of Coralville. 

An employee who witnessed the theft positively identified Jackson according to the complaint. 

