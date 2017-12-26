Hawkeyes take on New York Stock Exchange and Yankee Stadium

The Hawkeyes continued the festivities leading up to the Pinstripe Bowl Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Josey Jewell, Josh Jackson and Head Coach Kirk Ferentz not only visited the New York Stock Exchange, but helped ring the opening bell.

It's an experience they both say they'll never forget.

"I think it's a spectacular event, and I'm really excited to be here. I've only seen things like this in the movie, so to be here and be able to ring the bell, I think it's really awesome," Jackson said.

"I've never done anything kinda like that. So, a lot of pressure to be clapping and press that button, so it was pretty cool," Jewell said.

After opening the NYSE and spending some time on the trading floor, the Hawkeyes got their first look at Yankee Stadium, where they'll play Wednesday.

The team got a chance to get on the field and see what everything will look like.

A number of players said that while they've never played in a baseball stadium, they don't believe much will be different come game time.

Matt VandeBerg said the magnitude of playing at Yankee Stadium isn't lost on anyone.

"I don't know if words can really describe it. We've never played in a venue like this, and had fans that high all the way around. It's incredible. It's incredible being here," he said.

The Hawkeyes take on Boston College Wednesday in the Pinstripe Bowl. Kickoff is at 4:15 p.m.