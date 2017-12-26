Standoff with police leaves three people dead

Congress has passed a massive tax package that will touch every American taxpayer and every segment of the U.S. economy

As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Joy to the weed: Marijuana legalization comes bearing gifts

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

A Minnesota couple delivered their baby on the side of a road while rushing to the hospital on Christmas Day, just two minutes after the mother's water broke.

Construction has been temporarily suspended on a Greek Orthodox church destroyed in the Sept. 11 attacks.

Police say a man shot and killed a woman and two children at an apartment complex in Phoenix before getting into a shootout with officers.

The White House says a large portion of a famed Magnolia tree planted on the south grounds by President Andrew Jackson has become too weak to remain standing.

Part of weakened White House magnolia tree to be removed

A sheriff's deputy in southern Utah punched through a frozen pond on Christmas Day to pull out a drowning 8-year-old boy.

Utah deputy broke through frozen pond to pull out boy

An old copper mine in New Mexico is among many sites in the West where polluters are long gone and state and local governments have been left holding the bag for cleanups.

Old copper mine is one of many sites in West needing cleanup

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life.

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.

A New York jury that found two former South American soccer officials guilty of bribery charges is set to continue deliberations against a third official.

A New York City man who says he has a fear of the Tasmanian Devil claims his father-in-law repeatedly scared him with a toupee that looks like the cartoon character.

Man claims father-in-law used toupee to scare him

A woman and two children are dead after a standoff with police.

It happened in Phoenix, Arizona.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired, that is when they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound inside an apartment.

Police say after a shootout, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect told police that he had killed two children, ages 11 and 10 months.

One officer was injured during the shootout.