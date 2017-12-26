Standoff with police leaves three people dead - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Standoff with police leaves three people dead

A woman and two children are dead after a standoff with police. 

It happened in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Police responded to a report of shots being fired, that is when they found a woman dead of a gunshot wound inside an apartment. 

Police say after a shootout, the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect told police that he had killed two children, ages 11 and 10 months. 

One officer was injured during the shootout. 

