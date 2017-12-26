Authorities ID pilot who died in southern Iowa crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities ID pilot who died in southern Iowa crash

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a pilot whose body was found in the wreckage of his small plane in south-central Iowa.

The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office identified him as 70-year-old Bruce Devick, who lived in Marshalltown.

Authorities say the single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon after striking a power line about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of Oskaloosa. First responders found the wrecked plane upside down in a farm field.

Devick had been flying alone. It remains unclear why he was flying low enough to strike the line.

Federal authorities have joined the crash investigation.

