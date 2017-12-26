PHOTOS: Hawkeyes are Bowl bound in New York - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PHOTOS: Hawkeyes are Bowl bound in New York

The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially Pinstripe Bowl bound in New York to play Boston College on Wednesday. KWWL Reporter Brad Hanson will be covering events leading up to and during the game. For more coverage, follow Brad's twitter handle @bhansonkwwl and see his live updates on Facebook here. 

