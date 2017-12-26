Police records: Drunk bell ringer arrested in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police records: Drunk bell ringer arrested in Waterloo

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police arrested an intoxicated bell ringer outside a Hy-Vee store.

According to police records, officers were dispatched to the Hy-Vee on University Avenue on Dec. 22 for a drunk bell ringer.

The records show Arisha Lucas, 43, of Waterloo, was taken into custody and booked into jail. 
 

